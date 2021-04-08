Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
neil patrick harris toronto

Neil Patrick Harris sanitizes his mouth and underwear while quarantining in Toronto

Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hollywood actor and Broadway performer Neil Patrick Harris recently arrived in Toronto to film a new comedy called 8 Bit Christmas, and it seems the mandatory 14-day quarantine is really starting to get to him.

The How I Met Your Mother star has been staying at a local hotel since he first arrived in the city nearly two weeks ago thanks to Canada's strict quarantine laws, and he's been posting daily videos on his Instagram page to show his 8.5 million followers how he's been passing the time

The clips have become increasingly hilarious yet slightly concerning over the course of his stay — showing just how taxing it can be on the mind to be stuck inside alone for an extended period of time.

In one of his most recent videos, Harris can be seen spraying the hotel bathroom with "sanitizer" before hilariously using it to clean his shirtless torso, armpits, underwear and mouth.

"Quarantine Day 12 of 14: Cleaning," he wrote in the caption. "I like doing this daily, just to maintain my sanity. #ohwait."

And if you need even more evidence that Harris is slowly losing his mind in quarantine, look no further than any of the other videos he's posted in the last few days. 

The actor has shared clips of himself having an imaginary knife fight with a pot on his head, throwing raw eggs at a cabinet and typing "All lockdown and no play makes Neil a dull boy" countless times on an old typewriter.

Even his Instagram captions have become difficult to understand, with one recent video showing him doing several magic tricks accompanied by the caption, "Quarantine Day 11 of 14: I'm losing all sense of time..!!..emit fo esnes lla gnisol m'I: 41 fo 11 yaD enitnarauQ."

And his most recent post, shared on the second-to-last day of his quarantine period Wednesday, needs no explanation. 

But while Harris' increasingly deranged videos may make for some great lockdown entertainment, here's hoping he gets out of that hotel room soon — both for the sake of his own sanity and ours.

Lead photo by

nph

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Neil Patrick Harris sanitizes his mouth and underwear while quarantining in Toronto

Kim's Convenience spin-off series about Shannon Ross in the works

Schitt's Creek star's fans raising money for Toronto encampments for his birthday

Toronto TikTok user has been trying to get Owen Wilson to notice him for hundreds of days

Dan Levy just revealed the real story behind the SNL dressing room note trend

This is how Neil Patrick Harris has been spending his quarantine in Toronto

Toronto dance crew raising money for Degrassi actor's mom following his death

Schitt's Creek just won another prestigious award for its final season