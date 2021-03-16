People in Toronto show support as Elliot Page becomes first trans man on cover of Time

Canadian actor Elliot Page became the first out trans man to grace the cover of Time magazine this week, and people in Toronto have been taking to social media to express their love, support and admiration for the Oscar-nominated star for being courageous enough to be unapologetically himself.

Page announced to the world that he was trans in a social media statement back in December, and he was met with an outpouring of support as well as, unfortunately, plenty of transphobia.

Now, for the first time since coming out, Page is finally telling his story in depth in the Time feature titled Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment.

"I'm fully who I am." Actor Elliot Page and the fight for trans equality https://t.co/ozlpoqa2sb pic.twitter.com/OAKogfmoRx — TIME (@TIME) March 16, 2021

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," Page says in the piece. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

The Nova Scotia-born actor also talks of his childhood in the article, explaining that he felt like a boy and wanted to be one from a very young age.

He also addresses anti-trans legislation in the U.S. and says he feels a responsibility to advocate on behalf of those with less privilege.

"My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today," Page says in the article, "and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

Following the release of the article and cover, Page took to social media to once again stand up against transphobia and hatred.

"With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

And while there are certainly plenty of internet trolls out there who aim to tear Page down for being who he is, countless Toronto residents have also been offering up messages of love and support to the actor.

Nothin but love from me, Elliot. — Nick Runyeard (@NickRunyeard) March 16, 2021

Many are saying his courage will help countless members of the transgender community — a community that faces disporportionate rates of discrimination and violence.

It takes a lot of courage to be who you really are in a world that still is bigoted against trans people. Elliot Page courage will help the trans community. And he is Canadian so this is good news for Canada too. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) March 16, 2021

And others are pointing out that he is not only the first trans man to grace Time's cover, but also the first Nova Scotian.

First Nova Scotian on the cover of Time, too. Some proud, young man! — Rob Nickerson (@TheRobNickerson) March 16, 2021

Some are even saying Page is Canada's greatest point of pride at the moment.

There are many Canadians to take pride in, but right now, I can only think of Elliot Page. Such a brave decision and bravo to Time magazine for acknowledging it.#elliotpage #Time @TheElliotPage https://t.co/TplP08aMA9 — Jedi Dave 🇨🇦 (@JediDave74) March 16, 2021

Overall, it's clear many Toronto residents are proud to come from the same country as someone as brave as Page, and they're certainly in support of his message of love and tolerance.

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page says. “Transgender people are so very real.” 🏳️‍⚧️ Thank you for bringing a positive voice to the discussion @TheElliotPage. https://t.co/l3R0WRzXlW — Michelle Smyth 😷 (@michelle_smyth) March 16, 2021

"People cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe," says Page in the piece. "But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place."