Justin Trudeau expresses support for actor Elliot Page after he comes out as trans

Canada's Prime Minister issued a message of solidarity and support to Halifax-born actor Elliot Page after he announced yesterday that he's transgender and non-binary and uses the pronouns he/they.

The actor wrote a heartfelt statement on social media Tuesday announcing the news to the world, and he was mostly met with messages of love and encouragement in response.

"Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," wrote Page in the statement.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Trudeau then responded around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and expressed support for Page as well as the entire trans community.

"Thank you, Elliot, for sharing these words and speaking your truth. Your bravery and strength are inspiring, and your authenticity and vulnerability will mean so much to so many," wrote the prime minister.

"Sophie and I wish you the very best, and we send you - and the trans community - all our support."

Page's Twitter and Instagram statements have been liked, shared, and responded to millions of times since they were first published around noon on Dec. 1, and a number of other high-profile figures have responded with messages of love and support as well, including fellow Canadian Dan Levy, actor Mark Ruffalo, YouTuber James Charles, actor Josh Gad, singer Miley Cyrus, and more.

Page's wife, Emma Portner, also published a statement on Instagram expressing pride and love for her spouse.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," she wrote. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page is known for his work in Juno, Inception, The Umbrella Academy and more. And according to Variety, Page will continue to portray the role of Vanya Hargreeves in the Umbrella Academy's upcoming third season.