Popular movie on Netflix was filmed at this Toronto home that's on sale for $5.5 million

One of the most popular movies on Netflix right now showcases a modern Toronto home that just so happens to be for sale.

The home at 7 Ashley Park Road in Etobicoke,  listed for $5.5 million, is where A Simple Favor, a 2018 movie recently released on Netflix, was filmed.

Near the start of the film, the two main characters drive to the home at 7 Ashley Park Road in Toronto.

The film, which was in the top ten in Canada on Netflix last week, stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Blake Lively), a secretive upper-class woman.

A Simple Favor stars Blake Lively, left, and Anna Kendrick.

The two women have children who attend the same school. Near the start of the movie, Emily invites Stephanie to her home, which is 7 Ashley Park Road. While Stephanie admires the home, Emily complains it is a "money pit."

Blake Lively's character makes drinks in the kitchen of the home.

The home is featured in several scenes throughout the movie. Stephanie and Emily spend a lot of time in the kitchen, and Stephanie dances in the living room.

Anna Kendrick dances in the living room of 7 Ashley Park Road.

All the while, the large windows show off the wooded ravine setting of the Etobicoke home.

The bright red walls are still a feature of the home at 7 Ashley Park Road.

We see the exterior and backyard, and there are scenes upstairs in the large walk-in closet where Stephanie tries on one of Emily’s dresses.

Anna Kendrick's character tries on a dress inside the huge walk-in closet.

The bright red walls, modern look and sleek design of the home feature heavily in the story.

When the movie was released in 2018, the director Paul Feig spoke with Apartment Therapy about finding the two homes – Emily's and Stephanie's (which is also in Toronto) for the film.

Large windows show off the wooded ravine property.

"Finding those houses is like finding characters in the movie," Feig told Apartment Therapy.

Stephanie's home was to be subdued and average.

The kitchen and main floor of the home are featured often in the movie A Simple Favor.

"Whereas Emily's house is vast areas of open glass, Stephanie has carefully chosen drapery on her windows. The sleek modern shapes in the furniture at Emily’s become more traditional shapes in Stephanie's world."

Anna Kendrick's character checks out the home in one of the opening scenes.

A Simple Favor follows several new popular titles on the streaming service with Toronto in the background. Toronto locations were also spotted in the popular Queen’s Gambit and Tiny Pretty Things.

While most of us don't have $5.5 million for the Etobicoke home, it's still pretty cool to see a bit of Toronto featured on our screens.

