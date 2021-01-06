Popular movie on Netflix was filmed at this Toronto home that's on sale for $5.5 million

One of the most popular movies on Netflix right now showcases a modern Toronto home that just so happens to be for sale.

The home at 7 Ashley Park Road in Etobicoke, listed for $5.5 million, is where A Simple Favor, a 2018 movie recently released on Netflix, was filmed.

The film, which was in the top ten in Canada on Netflix last week, stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Blake Lively), a secretive upper-class woman.

The two women have children who attend the same school. Near the start of the movie, Emily invites Stephanie to her home, which is 7 Ashley Park Road. While Stephanie admires the home, Emily complains it is a "money pit."

The home is featured in several scenes throughout the movie. Stephanie and Emily spend a lot of time in the kitchen, and Stephanie dances in the living room.

All the while, the large windows show off the wooded ravine setting of the Etobicoke home.

We see the exterior and backyard, and there are scenes upstairs in the large walk-in closet where Stephanie tries on one of Emily’s dresses.

The bright red walls, modern look and sleek design of the home feature heavily in the story.

When the movie was released in 2018, the director Paul Feig spoke with Apartment Therapy about finding the two homes – Emily's and Stephanie's (which is also in Toronto) for the film.

"Finding those houses is like finding characters in the movie," Feig told Apartment Therapy.

Stephanie's home was to be subdued and average.

"Whereas Emily's house is vast areas of open glass, Stephanie has carefully chosen drapery on her windows. The sleek modern shapes in the furniture at Emily’s become more traditional shapes in Stephanie's world."

A Simple Favor follows several new popular titles on the streaming service with Toronto in the background. Toronto locations were also spotted in the popular Queen’s Gambit and Tiny Pretty Things.

While most of us don't have $5.5 million for the Etobicoke home, it's still pretty cool to see a bit of Toronto featured on our screens.