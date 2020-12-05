This $5.5 million Toronto home lies in a ravine and has a two-storey garage

Set on a ravine property on the Humber River, a home now for sale in Toronto has a modern look with some cool features such as a backyard boxing bag space, a sauna and a salt water pool.

The five-bedroom home at 7 Ashley Park Road in Toronto is on the market for $5.5 million. As a testament to how much the Toronto real estate market has grown, just a few years ago, in 2014, the same home was up for sale for $4 million.

The 7,300 square foot home was designed by Barroso Homes and has upscale touches like Gaggeneau appliances, and California Closets storage areas.

A remote control home-automation system was set up to sync with an iPhone.

For those who like to entertain, there is a bar area with a huge 685-bottle wine storage wall behind glass.

There are seven bathrooms — one with a soaker tub and views of the forested area behind the home.

For those stressful days (there have been many in 2020), there is space for punching bags in the back.

There is also a dry sauna inside and salt water pool on the back patio.

For your car collection, the garage has two levels with room for four vehicles.

One of the downsides could be the location in Etobicoke, but it is in Humber Valley Village, near private schools, parks and the Lambton Golf and Country Club, if you are into that.

This home is out of most people's price range but it is still nice to dream.