Stars of new Bradley Cooper film photographed while out for dinner in Toronto

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, Toronto's film and television industry has fortunately been able to pick back up nonetheless.

A number of high-profile productions are currently filming in the city as a result, including famed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's new movie, Nightmare Alley.

The film features a star-studded cast with actors Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Mary Steenburgen, Michael Shannon and more set to appear in the remake of the 1947 film noir.

And earlier this week, some of the movie's other stars were spotted eating dinner together on one of the Toronto's many tented patios.

Actor Mark Povinelli, who is also featured in the film, posted a photo on Instagram showing co-stars Toni Collette, Ron Perlman, Willem Dafoe and David Strathairn.

"Celebrating a great day with some great actors," he wrote.

Clifton Collins Jr, another American actor who's set to appear in Nightmare Alley, also posted a series of similar photos on another of the city's patios in the previous day with co-stars Perlman, Dafoe and Povinelli.

"After 2 months of working in sub temps, excitedly rising to new creative challenges, 30+ Covid tests, finally a night to catch up n laugh til your face hurts," he wrote in the caption. "Always a humbling honor to work w this fraternity of thesps."

Filming for Nightmare Alley initially began in Toronto back in January, and some of the city's downtown streets were transformed into the 1940s complete with retro cars and cabs from that era.

Thanks to the arrival of the pandemic, however, filming was halted and paused for several months.

According to the city, production on the film resumed on Sept. 16 and will continue until Dec. 2., so be sure to keep an eye out for one of the many celebrities in town for shooting.