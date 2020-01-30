Toronto street has been transformed into the 1940s for a movie shoot

If you happen to be walking around Toronto and suddenly feel like you've been transported to the 1940s, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Famed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's new movie, Nightmare Alley, has begun filming in Toronto and it's filling the city's streets with retro cars.

It's a remake of the 1947 film noir about a con man who recruits several carnival performers to be his partners in crime, and it stars high-profile celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Kate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Colette.

And while these big name actors have yet to be seen strolling around the 6ix, cars and taxis from the 1940s have certainly been spotted around town meaning filming is already underway.

A "1940s film noire paradise" was spotted at Yonge and Gerrard streets yesterday afternoon as well as outside nearby College Park.

One Reddit user said one of the entrances to College Park is also being turned into what looks like a theatre entrance, with tens of light bulbs on the ceiling.

Filming for Nightmare Alley is also set to take place at 299 Queen St. West.

Film Shooting at 299 QUEEN ST W

Project: Nightmare alley Guillermo del toros movie with Bradley cooper

From:Jan 6, 2020

Until:Mar 12, 2020

Hours:09:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m.@TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) January 29, 2020

The movie is expected to continue shooting in Toronto until May 5, according to What's Filming, so be sure to keep an eye out for those swanky cars and the A-list celebs who will likely be driving them soon enough.