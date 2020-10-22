31 covered patios in Toronto where you can eat outside during the fall and winter

Covered patios in Toronto have become more convenient than ever as the weather turns cold and rainy but indoor dining remains closed for the time being. Not only will you be dry on these patios, you'll also be well fed, so listen to the pitter patter of rain on the roof and be content you didn't have to break plans because of the forecast.

Here are some covered patios open in Toronto right now.

Tucking into the "Sunday Carb Night" or a cozy brunch on this heated and covered Yorkville patio is a great way to comfort yourself and lean into the colder weather.

A large awning can be rolled out over this patio in the St. Clair West neighbourhood, so whether excessive sun, heat or a little rain are your problem, this taco spot has a solution.

Stay totally safe and dry on the completely covered patio at this West Queen West restaurant that feels like you just stepped into a little spot in France.

It practically feels like you're not outside at all dining on this patio with a full overhead covering, a major sense of style and some seriously delicious Italian food.

An overhang on the back patio at this Parkdale bar keeps you from getting wet as you sample local craft beers and chow down on burgers and wings.

This Yorkville patio has been known for years for its ability to operate throughout the four seasons, but its coverings stretching over a large rooftop space are more useful now than ever.

Design isn't sacrificed for practicality on the roof of this Riverside hotel where a colourful patio is protected by an overhang. Sip on a cocktail and stare out at the view, even if it's a little cloudy.

An enclosed, covered patio is moody but also safe and protected at this restaurant in Parkdale. Cocktails, wine, beer and small snacks will help to while away the time if you're waiting for the rain to stop.

King West has this restaurant where a covered area with twinkly lights provides the setting for meals of French food such as oysters and house ham. Don't miss out on their wine, cocktails or brunch under the tents either.

An airy covering feels like a vast cloud floating over this South Core restaurant's patio, where classy noshes like crab salad and scallops can be had alongside some of the city's finest cocktails.

Head around back to find the covered patio at this Italian restaurant in Little Italy. Don't let anyone rain on your pizza and pasta party.

An awning covers this Leslieville restaurant's patio so a little drizzle won't ruin your sophisticated meal of pasta and seafood.

An ample covering ensures an afternoon snacking on antojitos and sipping cocktails at this Annex Mexican restaurant won't get rained out. Head here for a weatherproof brunch as well.

A covering that surrounds the patio at this bar on Bloor near Royal York provides protection for tons of guests. If you're looking for a classic sports bar vibe and shelter, head here.

This steakhouse at Casa Loma is still open for outdoor dining with a large transparent structure that protects guests from the elements while still allowing a view of the magical surroundings. You won't have to raincheck any big occasions planned here.

A covered area runs alongside this restaurant on the Harbourfront, so you can get a good view of the water, chow down on pizza and stay clear of any bad weather all at the same time.

Yorkville's go-to rooftop patio has a great deal of space plus retractable coverings so they can keep the party going rain or shine.

A covered patio at this Riverside brunch spot is the perfect place to fill up on some quiche and baguette while staying dry when the forecast is less than perfect.

Part of the back patio at this Riverside bar and restaurant is covered so you can keep sampling their extensive range of beers to your heart's content, even if it starts raining.

A barn-like atmosphere is created out on the covered patio at this Parkdale bar. Their red braised pork belly noodles are super comforting too should you need extra warming up.

The covered patio at this popular tapas bar is a Little Italy classic. It's typically standing room only, but it's worth it for the amazing pintxos and cocktails.

Billing its patio as the coziest in Toronto, this place on Niagara just south of King West serves brunch and pub food to comfort the soul.

Kombucha spritzes on the pretty covered patio full of airy design touches at this location of one of Toronto's most popular vegan restaurants are the best way to deal with summer ending.

This is one of Toronto's most well-known patios, situated outside an old school restaurant in Little Italy. They've got you covered with fully protected outdoor dining from morning to night.

A tent set up on the rooftop of this Italian spot on Dundas West offers full shelter from the elements so you can stay dry and above it all while dining on pasta and seafood.

A huge tent at this CityPlace brunch spot is keeping their signature technicolour party vibes going from brunch until nighttime.

If jerk chicken and wine under a tent strung with twinkly lights sounds like your idea of a good time, head to this restaurant on King West where the patio has all that and more.

Tents outside this Little Italy restaurant keep guests and their pasta, pizza and desserts dry.

Large areas are covered at this bar in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood where they serve comfort food like chicken pot pie alongside their very own beer.

Head to the back of this Dundas West restaurant and you'll find a glam covered patio with a menu of pasta and a wine list that will have you forgetting all about any stormy weather.

A large awning protects this Bloor West Village side patio with charming chalkboard menus, patio heaters keep it warm and pasta keeps your belly full.