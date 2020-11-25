Barack Obama says Drake could play him in a biopic

It's been roughly 10 years since Drake proclaimed that he would be the perfect person to play President Barack Obama in a biopic, and now it seems the former head of state has given the Toronto-born rapper his stamp of approval.

Back in 2010, in an interview with Paper magazine, Drake said he believed he was the right man to portray Obama in a potential biopic about his life and presidency.

"I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him," he said at the time.

"I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions."

This week, the 44th President of the United States sat down for an hour-long interview in an episode of Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman. During the conversation, Morman brought up Drake's statements from a decade ago and asked Obama for his thoughts.

Drake playing Obama in a biopic?



BO gives the thumbs up, what y’all think🥴 pic.twitter.com/ud2yBR4SoQ — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) November 25, 2020

"I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," said Obama in response. "I mean, that is a talented brother. So if the time comes, and he's ready…"

Morman then asked Obama directly whether he would be willing to give a "thumbs up" to the possible portrayal.

"Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household's stamp of approval," he responded. "I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Obama has already been portrayed by Parker Sawyers in the 2016 film Southside With You and Devon Terrell in the 2016 Netflix movie Barry.

And while there's no word yet on whether an Obama biopic starring Drake could really be a reality, at least we know both men are on board if the time ever does come.