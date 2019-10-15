One of Toronto's favourite movie rental stores shuts down after 30 years

A Bloor West Village staple had its last day in business today, sadly.

2 For 1 Movies, which has been in operation 2444 Bloor Street West for thirty years, made the difficult decision to close as the threat of a new development on the property loomed and the movie rental business continued to flounder.

After 30 years at the corner of Jane and Bloor, 2for1 Movies is closing it’s doors today. It beat out the Blockbuster next door and the birth of Netflix. They had the best reccos in the biz. God bless them. What’s next for the area? Condos... #bloorwestvillage #toronto #movies — Harrison Lowman (@harrisonlowman) October 14, 2019

"We were hoping to stay a bit longer but there will be a development within a year or so, so we would have had to move out eventually. We just chose to go a bit sooner," Lou, the owner of 2 for 1, says.

"A lot of people are upset to see us leave, but unfortunately that’s the way things go."

Though the store will be sorely missed by the community, it may not be the last we see of its long-time owner.

"I'm hoping to get into some other sort of business," Lou says. "I'm open to suggestions."