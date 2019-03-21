Queen Video is closing after 38 years in Toronto

As the era of DVDs fades into film oblivion, so does the legacy of the oldest video store in Canada.

After 38 years of stocking and selling rare films in DVD form, Queen Video has announced it will be closing its last location at 480 Bloor St. West.

This Annex store has been open since 2000, and is the only remaining store of Queen Video's four locations.

"It's been a long time, it's a been a success story," says owner Howard Levman.

But due to "a dwindling market and lack of product," Levman says store will close officially on April 30.

The original Queen Video location near the corner of Queen and Spadina closed in 2016 to a lineup of hundreds of film buffs and nostalgic buyers waiting to get their hands on the store's rare and out-of-print movies.

"It started on Queen street," says Levman. "The clientele was really great and eclectic and that's what they wanted, so that's what I did."

The Annex location will start its sale of more than 30,000 DVDs this Friday, and according to Levman, the selection is even better than the one of Queen West.

Buyers can expect even more stock, like silent movies from the 1890s to popular TV shows, 2019 Oscar-winners, posters, and t-shirts.

"It's one of the best collections in the world."