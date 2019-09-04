10 free things to do at TIFF 2019

Free things to do during TIFF 2019 give you plenty of opportunities to check out some screenings while still having some money in your pocket. Festival Street is back with four days of fun and trying to get a glimpse of a celebrity won't cost you a penny.

Here are my picks for free things to do during TIFF.

Take a troll through Festival Street

One of the best parts of TIFF has become this annual street festival along King Street that's totally free to attend and includes music and movies, plus activations, talks and food trucks lining the street between Peter and University Ave.

See Martin Scorsese kick off the festival

There's tons of films screening at this year's festival, but the free ones are definitely the best on a budget. Director Martin Scorsese is dropping by to kick off the festival with the concert documentary The Last Waltz, and if you can snag tickets in time, you can see it for free.

Experience the festival from high up

New this year is the OLG Dream Deck on the rooftop of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, set to host panels and screenings throughout the festival, with special guests dropping by to talk about activism in cinema, authentic storytelling and other hot-button topics.

Watch a movie under the stars

A big part of Festival Street includes free outdoor screenings spread throughout the four-day street party where you can catch films like An Education, Look Who's Talking, Bride & Prejudice and Whip It screening at the Slaight Music Stage.

Catch a free concert

Music is set to fill King Street West during the festival as a lineup of musicians drop by to perform for free, including Tomi Swick, Sam Drysdale, Notifi, Long Branch, Kayla Diamond, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Attic Ramblers, Andrée Levesque Sioui and Rachel Aucoin.

Meet the Canadian and international actors of tomorrow

Back again is this series dedicated to showcasing up-and-coming acting talent from Canada and all over the world, featuring actors and actresses who have started to make their mark in cinema.

Go celeb spotting at a red carpet premiere

TIFF is known to attract some of the biggest names in the business and this year is no different, with a ton of A-list celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Jamie Foxx dropping by to chat, eat, party and mingle at hotels and bars all over the city.

Lineup for the People's Choice Award screening

As per tradition, festival-goers can vote for their favourite movie and afterwards the winner is screened. It's always exciting to see what emerges as the top pick, and if you can snag a ticket in time, you can see what all the hype is about.

Tour through the historic theatre district

There's nothing like a little history lesson while you're soaking up all the new films, and this 45-minute walking tour takes you through the Festival Village while looking at places like the Princess of Wales Theatre, Roy Thomson Hall and the Hyatt.

Hit up a party

Maybe you want to party it up during TIFF but don't want to break the bank. If that's the case, the opening night party at the Ritz-Carlton is free to attend, and spots all over the city are having TIFF shindigs throughout the festival.