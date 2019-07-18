TIFF just unveiled its opening night movie for this year's festival

The Toronto International Film Festival just announced its opening night film and for the first time ever, it's a Canadian documentary.

Filmmaker Daniel Roher’s Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band will kick off TIFF 2019 on Sept. 5 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Announcing our #TIFF19 Opening Night film: the world premiere of Daniel Roher’s ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND. #TIFF19 https://t.co/AanVcgqwRJ pic.twitter.com/o1TpfU59Vq — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 18, 2019

It's the first time since 2010 that a Canadian-made documentary will premier on opening night of the film festival.

Roher said to have his film open TIFF 2019 is "truly beyond [his] wildest dreams."

👋 Meet Daniel Roher, the director behind our #TIFF19 Opening Night film. pic.twitter.com/RlcgeTfCQb — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 18, 2019

The film follows the story of Ontario-born musician Robbie Robertson's early life as well as the formation The Band.

It was inspired by Robertson's 2016 memoir Testimony and combines archival footage, photography, some of The Band's most iconic songs as well as interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Peter Gabriel and more.

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND marks the first time a Canadian documentary has opened the Festival. Say hi to Robbie Robertson, frontman of The Band (and Canadian icon). 👋 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/AYXRmA1Mxm — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 18, 2019

It also includes interviews with Martin Scorsese, who executive produced the film.

TIFF runs until Sept. 15, and the rest of the lineup is likely to be announced in August.