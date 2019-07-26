Meryl Streep is coming to Toronto for TIFF

Screen legend Meryl Streep — the actor that every actor aspires to be — is coming to Toronto this fall for a (sure to be star-studded) tribute gala in her honour.

The three-time Academy Award winner will be awarded the first ever TIFF Tribute Actor Award at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York hotel on September 9th during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

Fittingly entitled the TIFF Tribute Gala, the brand new event is billed as "an annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry’s outstanding contributors."

Streep won't be the only honoree at the event, either. One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced "in the coming weeks," according to festival officials.

Announcing the incomparable Meryl Streep as the first-ever recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award. 🏆 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/dUT4ZEDlHD — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

Something called the Mary Pickford Award, which honours a "female emerging talent in the industry," will also be given out to a yet-to-be-announced performer during the same event.

"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation," said TIFF co-chair Joana Vicente in a release announcing the award.

"Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie's Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless."

"TIFF could not be more thrilled to honour such a skilled and exemplary artist."

Streep will also likely attend the North American Premiere of her new film, The Laundromat, during TIFF, alongside actors Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and director Steven Soderbergh.