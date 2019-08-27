TIFF just dropped a hotly-anticipated list of "expected guests" for the 2019 version of its world-renowned film festival in Toronto, and celebrity obsessives are going to love it.

From Jennifer Lopez to Meryl Streep, Toronto will be swarming with Hollywood stars beginning next Thursday until September 15. Don't forget to charge your phone if you want to play paparazzi.

Here are just some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2019.

Riz Ahmed

Alfie Allen

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Javier Bardem

Annette Bening

Jessica Biel

Sterling K. Brown

Nicolas Cage

Neve Campbell

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Toni Collette

Daniel Craig

Russell Crowe

Willem Dafoe

Bryce Dallas Howard

Matt Damon

Rosario Dawson

Adam Driver

Ansel Elgort

Isla Fisher

Jamie Foxx

Gael García Bernal

Heather Graham

Jon Hamm

Tom Hanks

Charlie Hunnam

Allison Janney

Scarlett Johansson

Michael B. Jordan

Keegan-Michael Key

Nicole Kidman

Greg Kinear

Shia LaBeouf

Brie Larson

Hugh Laurie

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jennifer Lopez

Eddie Murphy

Edward Norton

Gary Oldman

Ellen Page

Robert Pattinson

Sara Paulson

Joaquin Phoenix

Natalie Portman

Daniel Radcliffe

Eddie Redmayne

Sam Rockwell

Ray Romano

Tim Roth

Adam Sandler

Susan Sarandon

Liev Schrieber

Jason Segel

Michael Shannon

Wesley Snipes

Bruce Springsteen

Lakeith Stanfield

Kristen Stewart

Julia Stiles

Meryl Streep

Donald Sutherland

Marisa Tomei

Kerry Washington

Rainn Wilson

Luke Wilson

Shailene Woodley

Constance Wu

Renée Zellweger

As TIFF itself notes, the list is "not complete" and "subject to change," so additional surprises could be in store.

The 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 5.