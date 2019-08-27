TIFF just dropped a hotly-anticipated list of "expected guests" for the 2019 version of its world-renowned film festival in Toronto, and celebrity obsessives are going to love it.
From Jennifer Lopez to Meryl Streep, Toronto will be swarming with Hollywood stars beginning next Thursday until September 15. Don't forget to charge your phone if you want to play paparazzi.
Here are just some of the A-List stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2019.
- Riz Ahmed
- Alfie Allen
- Christian Bale
- Antonio Banderas
- Javier Bardem
- Annette Bening
- Jessica Biel
- Sterling K. Brown
- Nicolas Cage
- Neve Campbell
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Toni Collette
- Daniel Craig
- Russell Crowe
- Willem Dafoe
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Matt Damon
- Rosario Dawson
- Adam Driver
- Ansel Elgort
- Isla Fisher
- Jamie Foxx
- Gael García Bernal
- Heather Graham
- Jon Hamm
- Tom Hanks
- Charlie Hunnam
- Allison Janney
- Scarlett Johansson
- Michael B. Jordan
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Nicole Kidman
- Greg Kinear
- Shia LaBeouf
- Brie Larson
- Hugh Laurie
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jennifer Lopez
- Eddie Murphy
- Edward Norton
- Gary Oldman
- Ellen Page
- Robert Pattinson
- Sara Paulson
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Natalie Portman
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Eddie Redmayne
- Sam Rockwell
- Ray Romano
- Tim Roth
- Adam Sandler
- Susan Sarandon
- Liev Schrieber
- Jason Segel
- Michael Shannon
- Wesley Snipes
- Bruce Springsteen
- Lakeith Stanfield
- Kristen Stewart
- Julia Stiles
- Meryl Streep
- Donald Sutherland
- Marisa Tomei
- Kerry Washington
- Rainn Wilson
- Luke Wilson
- Shailene Woodley
- Constance Wu
- Renée Zellweger
As TIFF itself notes, the list is "not complete" and "subject to change," so additional surprises could be in store.
The 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 5.