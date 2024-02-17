AI-powered clothing store plans to open Toronto location

SUITABLEE, the world's first AI-powered custom suit retailer is setting its sights on Toronto to become home to its next store.

This is not your Dad's tailor shop, though. In-store shoppers have their measurements taken by a state-of-the-art infrared scanner which helps contribute to the best possible fit.

If you're shopping online, AI tools can discern your perfect fit by asking a number of questions related to your height, weight and body shape which, paired with your measurements, imbues with the best-fitting suit of your life, without ever having to step in the store.

While the use of AI certainly makes for a particularly novel futuristic experience, it also helps to cut down on the high costs of suit-making, allowing SUITABLEE suits to be priced lower than traditional customs.

The most affordable options for custom suits sit around $900 in total, while they also offer premium and ultra-premium fabric options that can boost the price to around $1700, depending on the material.

The store even has a special digital screen where customers can try on their suit virtually (though they can try them on in person, too.)

The Montreal-based label currently operates two locations in Quebec, with their headquarters in the Old Port of Montreal and a boutique at the Quartier DIX30, but they're not content to stop there — they want to expand across North America in the next ten years.

The brand currently only offers menswear, but is working to introduce womenswear using the same technology in the near future.

While there is no set date or confirmation for when SUITABLEE will land in Toronto, the brand has said that they're hoping to expand outside of Quebec within the next 18 months, so the perfect suit might be yours sooner than you expect.

In the meantime, there are already a ton of amazing shops that offer custom and made-to-measure suits in the city. You may just have to settle for a non-AI experience.