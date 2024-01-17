Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hey kiddo closing

Toronto store that was an essential neighbourhood spot is closing its retail location

Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A beloved childrens' store in Toronto just announced that they're closing down, and members of the community are heartbroken.

After five years supplying Roncesvalles Village with specially curated children's clothes, toys, and more, Hey Kiddo has just announced that they'll be closing down their brick-and-mortar location at the end of the month.

"We have had five wonderful years with a lot of challenges but also a lot of love and community spirit," reads a heartfelt post on their Instagram page from Aurelie, the owner of the business.

A testament to Hey Kiddo's reputation in the community, the comment section was quickly flooded with messages of support (and some of sadness) from fellow independent businesses and local patrons alike.

"So many wonderful years. Your shop will be missed!! Wishing you a wonderful new chapter," comments Kitchenette, a Danforth cafe and pantry shop.

For those reeling from the loss of the beloved business, not all hope is gone: Hey Kiddo will continue to operate their online store even after the doors of the brick-and-mortar location are closed for good.

"I am not done sourcing the best products for your kiddos (and mine)," writes Aurelie. "I look forward to a bit more family time and a slower pace."

Lead photo by

Hey Kiddo
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto store that was an essential neighbourhood spot is closing its retail location

Dollarama's bargain empire expanding again with new Toronto location

Everything at this thrift market in Toronto is free

Williams Sonoma closing Toronto location and throwing huge liquidation sale

A massive new Winners store is opening in Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood upset after beauty bar shuts down due to rent increase

Canadians are freaking out over $28 hairbrushes at Shoppers Drug Mart

A neurodivergent thrift store is coming to Toronto