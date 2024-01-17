Toronto store that was an essential neighbourhood spot is closing its retail location

A beloved childrens' store in Toronto just announced that they're closing down, and members of the community are heartbroken.

After five years supplying Roncesvalles Village with specially curated children's clothes, toys, and more, Hey Kiddo has just announced that they'll be closing down their brick-and-mortar location at the end of the month.

"We have had five wonderful years with a lot of challenges but also a lot of love and community spirit," reads a heartfelt post on their Instagram page from Aurelie, the owner of the business.

A testament to Hey Kiddo's reputation in the community, the comment section was quickly flooded with messages of support (and some of sadness) from fellow independent businesses and local patrons alike.

"So many wonderful years. Your shop will be missed!! Wishing you a wonderful new chapter," comments Kitchenette, a Danforth cafe and pantry shop.

For those reeling from the loss of the beloved business, not all hope is gone: Hey Kiddo will continue to operate their online store even after the doors of the brick-and-mortar location are closed for good.

"I am not done sourcing the best products for your kiddos (and mine)," writes Aurelie. "I look forward to a bit more family time and a slower pace."