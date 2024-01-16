Dollarama's bargain empire expanding again with new Toronto location

Dollarama will soon be expanding its presence in Toronto with a planned location in the Leslieville neighbourhood.

The Quebec-based bargain brand's newest location is set to open at 20 Leslie Street, first revealed through an application for new signage sought with the City's sign variance committee back in December.

The application — which was approved by the City's chief building official on Jan. 12 — reveals plans to install a pair of illuminated wall signs displaying Dollarama branding on the south and west sides of the brick-and-beam office building at Leslie and Mosley Streets, known as The Station.

Included in the application are images detailing the new signs, showing the iconic yellow-on-green Dollarama branding — bearing a $1 coin despite an alarming lack of products priced in that region anymore — plastered onto the old building.

Even before the signage first appeared, keen eyes may have noticed the dollar store brand's signature green and yellow window banners appear on the north and south sides of the building, visible in Google Street View images captured in October 2023.

With evidence of a new location now all but locked in by the new signage permit, blogTO reached out to Dollarama, and the company was able to confirm that a store will soon be opening at this location.

According to a Dollarama representative, the company "is set to open at 20 Leslie Street in Toronto this winter," though no specific date has been provided.

Dollarama already operates two locations not too far from the new 20 Leslie site, at 772 Queen Street East and 449 Carlaw Avenue, though it is unclear if either of these locations will be affected by the new opening.