Here's what Zellers used to sell in Canada almost 100 years ago

Many Canadians are excited about the return of Zellers, a once prominent department store chain that sold goods at relatively low prices, which were substantially lower nearly 100 years ago.

According to Zellers, it was where the lowest price was the law. If only we had laws like that in today’s world of inflated prices.

We thought it would be an exciting time to reflect on some of the amazingly low-priced goods sold by the retail chain when it first came into existence in 1931.

This ad could be found in the Toronto Star in 1931, the same year that Zellers first opened:

The ad describes Zellers as a thrift store "for thrifty Canadians," but later, it referred to itself as a discount store. The ad also touts "extra trained salespeople for your convenience."

Shoes were limited to one pair per customer. In addition, the ad reveals that escalators existed in 1931.

There are fascinating names for items you'd likely never see in stores today, like men's hose and cape gloves. The prices have us wishing it was 1931 again, as you’d be hard-pressed to find handbags for $0.85 anywhere or ladies’ shoes for under $3.

Other goods were just as cheap, like five bars of soap for just $0.25.

How about a men’s suit for $20?

Trending with excitement

Over the past few weeks since the revelation that Zellers was making a comeback, people have flooded social media with both excitement and apprehension.

Some have suggested that today’s consumers have been looking at Zellers’ comeback through rose-tinted glasses.

I think the Zellers experiment is going to be proof that some things are just nostalgic click bait, not actual consumer desire. People will go once for Instagram and never again. Can we please just focus on something more important like bringing Betty White back to life. — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 30, 2023

Others have shared memories of what Zellers was compared to today's retail environment.

For those who don’t remember Zellers. take a Walmart, don’t clean it for 2 weeks, scatter a bunch of stuff around on the shelves, remove about 15% of the price tags, put some half-empty restocking boxes in the isles. Pull up a few floor tiles here and there. That was Zellers. — Robert (Bob) Summers (@RJSCity) January 21, 2023

Will we see the return of Zeddy? That remains to be seen.

This one's for the Canadians lol



"Zeddy the Zaddy...err Zellers Bear" pic.twitter.com/6lsx0Q06BG — Zwanguy🎮 Remake Jim Ryan (@Zwanguy) January 27, 2023

We won't know for sure how it all pans out until the new Zellers locations open