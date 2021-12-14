10 Toronto-themed gift ideas for the holidays

Toronto-themed gifts are one of the best ways to show our love for the city this holiday season. From home decor to apparel with our unofficial mascot, the raccoon, there are a ton of locally inspired gifts for everyone on your list.

Here's a round-up of Toronto-themed holiday gift ideas for 2021.

Nothing makes a home feel cozier than art hung up on walls. Toronto based artist Dale Thompson is creating collages of some of the city's iconic storefronts and prices start at only $85.

Starting your day off with a warm cup of joe is one of the simple pleasures in life and what better way to sip on your coffee than in the cutest mug. These trash pandas can't keep out of anything and now they're in our coffee. Get it for $19 from Maid and Local.

As much as we love to hate the TTC, it's such an iconic part of the city, and what better way to appreciate our public transit than to get a streetcar-themed calendar from artist Dabid Crighton. From the first ever streetcars in Toronto to the modern ones we have now, the calendar will make you feel like you're travelled on them all. $24.

Learn about the history of creating beaches around the city. From establishing rules of how to dress and behave at the beach to transforming bathing into an activity, the book from Dale Barbour challenges assumptions about class, the urban environment, and the naked body. Get it for $28.

Sustainability is in and one-use plastics are out this season. Grab some coffee and do some errands in one of these stylish screen-printed tote bags from Snapture This all while saving on one-use plastic bags. $18.

Nothing else screams Toronto like a $75 hoodie from the Toronto collection at Peace Collective. There are also sweatpants you can get to have a matching set. Every item sold from the "Home is Toronto" collection donates three meals to a Canadian in need through The Daily Bread Food Bank.

Keep your ears warm during the winter months with a toque that has the iconic TTC logo on it. It's only $14 from the TTC store. That's less than half the price of a Timbieb version.

Local candle maker Catherine & Co. is creating candle scents based on iconic places around the city like Crews & Tango, Sneaky Dee's Midland Station, Zellers and Lake Ontario. $32 each.

If hoodies aren't your cup of tea, you can still rep the city in a more subtle way with this ring. The sterling silver ring is engraved with the city's iconic skyline so now you can have that view everywhere you go. $29.

This pillow with a map of Toronto from 1873 might be the perfect gift for the nap lover on your list. It depicts the city when a river still ran through Queen's Park. The handmade pillow is comfy yet informative and costs $70.