10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for under $50

The holidays are coming up and that means it's time to start getting through your holiday shopping list. It's the thought that counts and not the price tag of the gift. If your budget is looking a bit tighter this year, there are a ton of places in the city to get the perfect gift for your loved ones.

Here are some holiday gift ideas in Toronto that will cost you $50 or less.

Succulent and pot from Sienna Flora

If you're looking for a gift for the plant lover in your life then look no further than this local plant shop on Dundas West. Succulents are the perfect starter plant and with a variety of colourful pots to choose from, this gift will brighten up any room.

Beanie from Northside of the Map

The colourful beanies from this local brand add a pop of colour to your outfit all while keeping your ears warm during the cold winter months.

Gripper slipper socks from Nordstrom

Now that winter is basically here, our toes are bound to get cold, and what better way to warm them up than to wear some cozy slippers. These slippers have grip on the bottom so you won't be sliding around the house.

Square Boy screenprint from Flycatcher Press

Everyone needs a bit of art on their walls to make it feel more like home. This Toronto based artist is creating realistic screenprints of some of the city's favourite restaurants which are bound to make you crave some of their infamous dishes.

Pinstripe handle bag from Shop Coat

The fashionista on your list is hard to shop for since they're always on-trend, but this bag will definitely up their fashion game. This minimalistic bag is the perfect accessory to add some flair to any outfit and it's selling for only $40.

Rare book from Bellwoods Books

This local online bookstore has some rare and vintage finds at various price points, with most books well under the $50 mark. You simply won't be able to find these at Indigo. They also sell tote bags that will be the perfect gift bag to put the rare book in.

Tote from Good Intensions

Sustainability is in and one-use plastics are out this season. Do some errands in one of these stylish hand-painted tote bags from this Danforth East store all while saving on one-use plastic bags.

Tee from Paranoid

Graphic tees are the perfect yet simplest way to take your outfit from boring to stylish. From skater tees to shirts with aliens on them, these shirts from this Dundas West screenprinter and retail store might be the ideal gift for anyone with a fun and unique sense of style.

Playing cards from Better Gift Shop

Whether you're playing BlackJack or a round of goldfish, playing cards is the best way to pass the time when waiting for a flight or even to play at parties. These custom playing cards available at this Chinatown shop give a unique and modern update to regular old cards and are sure to catch everyone's attention.

John Lennon sunglasses from Artisanal Design Co.

This new store on Dundas West can make you look as cool as the famous member of the Beatles in shades inspired by his iconic look. The sunglasses come in blue, pink, or silver lenses so you can switch up your look depending on your outfit.