Here are some of the best Halloween costumes spotted in Toronto this year

It was a spooktacular Halloweekend in Toronto, with people, pets, and even one of the city's most prominent landmarks sporting costumes ranging from terrifying to trendy.

Partygoers and trick-or-treaters got their first real Halloween since 2019 (albeit with masks integrated into their getups), and excitement was in the air.

Just about everyone dressed as Squid Game

The Netflix smash-hit Squid Game has been one of the most in-demand costumes this year, and just about every Halloween event this year had at least one attendee in the show's distinctive colourful jumpsuits and geometrically emblazoned masks.

The pink staff jumpsuits must have sold out well in advance of Halloween, as many seemed to be improvising with red jumpsuits. Close enough.

Some adorable kid as Dalano Banton

While Raptors players were dressing up as anyone but themselves, one kid decided to become homegrown talent Dalano Banton for Halloween.

Another adorable kid as Drake

This kid became the spitting image of Drizzy for Halloween, complete with the weird hair heart.

Carlo's Bakery Vending Machine

In one of the sweetest costumes of the year, someone dressed up as the Carlo's Bakery cake vending machine, or the “Cake Boss” ATM.

Alessia Cara as Amy Winehouse

The Grammy-winning Canadian recording artist channelled another music great with her convincing Amy Winehouse costume.

Alessia Cara as Amy Winehouse for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/17l09pt9DT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2021

The Weeknd as Don Vito Corleone

Marlon Brando was resurrected by the chart-topping, award show-destroying hometown star. And this just may be the most convincing Halloween costume of the year.

Pascal Siakam as McLovin

A throwback to 2007 when the movie Superbad was all the rage, Toronto Raptors' star Pascal Siakam showed up to the team party in costume as none other than McLovin. No confirmation if anyone asked him, "one name, who are you, Seal?"

Don’t go mistaking me for a mogul,

I’m more like Fogell

Mc Lovin 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mMtVb9NDna — pascal siakam (@pskills43) October 31, 2021

Andrew Phung as Bret Hart

Actor Andrew Phung, of Kim's Convenience fame, got in character as Canadian pro wrestling legend Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, joined by his family dressed as a skeleton and the Super Mario Bros.

A raccoon and a green bin

Does it get any more Toronto than this amazing couples' costume of a trash panda and a prized haul green bin?

My neck, my back, my green bin and my racc. pic.twitter.com/361SeEFGuD — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) November 1, 2021

Whatever the hell this thing is

Halloween isn't all fun and games. Anyone who crossed paths with this monstrosity was surely left shaken.

Halloween may be over, but social media will likely continue to give us plenty of fun costumes to laugh and recoil in terror at into November.