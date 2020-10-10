The famous Cake Boss vending machine is now available at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

Yet another Cake Boss vending machine has popped up in the city, this time in Toronto's biggest mall: Yorkdale.

Just one month after launching its ATM filled with cakes from New Jersey-based Carlo's Bakery in the Eaton Centre, the brand of TLC fame has unveiled its 11th vending machine in the city.

You can find it near entrance J3, directly across from the Harry Rosen store.

Pre-lockdown, the first vending machines to appear in Toronto's PATH saw huge lineups and sold out cakes before noon.

Not that many people are hitting up indoor malls these days, but it might tempt some to emerge from the house just to get their hands on these costly slices of Buddy Valastro's cakes.

Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Carrot, and Vanilla Rainbow are the essentials flavours. Machines are restocked daily with delivered from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Valastro recently had his right hand impaled by a bowling alley machine (ouch), so they're definitely not made by him personally, but they'll inevitably taste the same as all the other Cake Boss ATMs in the city.