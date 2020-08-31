The famous Cake Boss vending machine is now at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto is getting another Cake Boss vending machine — this time in the Eaton Centre.

An ATM spitting out cakes from New Jersey-based Carlo's Bakery is being installed at Toronto's largest downtown mall. It'll be up and running by Tuesday morning, when the mall opens at 11 a.m.

There are already eight of these vending machines located across the GTA, including at Square One, the Scarborough Town Centre and College Park.

The first ones to appear in Toronto's PATH nearly year ago caused a frenzy that saw huge lineups and sold out cakes before noon.

This newest Cake Boss ATM will be located in the Eaton Centre's Yonge Street atrium, next to the H&M and Uniqlo entrances.

It'll be filled with four essential flavours of Carlo's cakes: Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Carrot and Vanilla Rainbow. Vending machines will be restocked daily with deliveries shipped from Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, N.J.

If it's anything like the other ATMs, queues are inevitable, but they'll be physically distanced. It's unclear how the mall will enforce the distancing.