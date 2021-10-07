Famous streetwear store opening first downtown Toronto location

Thrifting has become a popular sustainable and affordable way to upgrade your wardrobe. From chain thrift stores to luxury consignment stores, Toronto has a ton of second-hand stores to shop from around the city.

This weekend, Plus will be opening their first downtown location, and to celebrate they're hosting a special day full of deals for their customers.

Plus, an acronym for People Like Us is a luxury consignment streetwear store that sells sneakers and collector's items from popular brands like Supreme, Bape, Nike and Off-White.

Unlike other popular thrift stores around Toronto like Black Market Vintage, Plus only sells luxury streetwear goods.

Plus has multiple locations in Vancouver, Mississauga, and at Yorkdale Mall.

The store has numerous things planned for the opening. There will be over 25 door crasher deals on items like Yeezys, that they say will be well below market value.

Their main deal will be the scratch cards they're offering to customers who spend over $200, giving you a chance to win 1 of 200 items. The grand prize will be a pair of Nike x Ben & Jerry's "Chunky Dunky" Sneakers, valued at over $2500.

There will also be a DJ spinning tracks all day and drinks you can sip on, plus free shoe cleaning while shopping.

The new Plus location opens on Oct.9 at The Toronto Eaton Centre.