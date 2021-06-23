Toronto barber shops and hair salons now taking bookings in advance of reopening

Some Toronto barber shops have started taking bookings again, even in advance of any official announcement we'll be reopening for Step 2.

We're on track at this point to do so, with a projected date of July 2 for entering the next phase of Ontario's reopening plan, which Doug Ford has suggested could even possibly be moved up.

It's based on a protocol of waiting 21 days between phases along with other factors, and Step 2 would include reopening barber shops and hair salons along with other personal services we've been so desperately missing.

Glassbox owner and stylist Peter Gosling made posts to both his personal account and the barber shop account announcing they would now be taking bookings for dates starting with July 3 and were preparing to reopen.

The posts say anyone who books an appointment would be required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and fill out a waiver.

Gosling tells blogTO he's confident enough to start taking bookings because "no one is giving us an answer," not even a reopening date like Wonderland, which he feels is "insulting."

His staff have all been through IPAC training and are fully vaccinated, and Glassbox will reopen with full COVID screening and 15 minutes between clients for sanitization in addition to their other protocols.

Gosling says he's cut Doug Ford's hair in the past and has spoken with him on the phone, and though he's "promised this and that" they haven't even been given a date they've been looking for, which they desperately need in order to adequately prepare to open.

Glassbox operates five locations in Canada including one in BC which was never closed, and that all reopening locations are fully booked for the first two days of being open. Gosling says he's "not trying to fight the system" but that "we will open" and he's "prepared to take fines."

As for his clients, he says people were much more afraid to book appointments last year, but that it's much different this time around and that people are more confident and "ready to live life again."

Civello also posted about a week ago about starting to reach out to reschedule appointments that had previously been booked in priority sequence. They say if you had an appointment with them and haven't heard from them by June 28, reach out and they'll assist.

Blood and Bandages posted on their Instagram this week that they are now taking bookings for July 2.

Capelli in Bayview Village Shopping Centre has also announced they're opening July 2, and they're currently taking bookings.