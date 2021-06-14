Canada's Wonderland is finally reopening and it's earlier than you might think

Canada's Wonderland has announced that it will officially reopen in time for the 2021 season to actually exist after more than a year of either lying dormant, getting ready for false starts, or serving as a mass vaccination centre.

The Toronto-area amusement park, located in Vaughan, Ontario, announced Monday morning that it would open its doors for the 2021 season "in alignment with Step 2 of the province's reopening framework."

If vaccination rates continue to rise and case counts continue to fall, Ontario will enter Step 2 during the first week of July.

Wonderland says it will reopen with limited capacity for season passholders only on July 5 and 6, followed by a grand public reopening on July 7. The attraction's adjacent water park, Splash Works is set to reopen on July 12.

That's all less than a month away, which begs the question: How are they going to do this in a way that meets the province's strict COVID-19 safety requirements?

First and foremost, reservations will be required for all guests of both the amusement park and the water park. Booking for the season opens this Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Canada's Wonderland website.

"Safety has and will always be Canada's Wonderland's number one priority, and that includes the health of our guests and associates. With our new protocols in place, we are eager to offer some long-overdue fun to our guests," said Canada's Wonderland GM Norm Pirtovshek in a release announcing the reopening.

"We are looking forward to reopening the park and we're ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to all our guests."

Among the new protocols outlined by the park in advance of next month's reopening to the general public include:

A new online reservation system, which requires each guest to have a reservation for their day of visit and time or arrival as part of the park's plan to help manage capacity;

Health screening and temperature checks for guests, associates and vendors prior to entering the park;

All guests age two and older are required to wear a face covering in all areas, unless otherwise designated or while dining seated;

Physical distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other park areas;

Additional hand sanitation stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.



Upon returning to the park this year, fans will be happy to find two new attractions: Mountain Bay Cliffs in Splash Works (a 25-foot-high cliff jumping experience) and a new Planet Snoop ride for kids called Beagle Brigade Airfield.

If you're interested in a season pass for 2021, they're now on sale at only $79.99 and are actually valid until Labour Day 2022.