Here's what this year's holiday window displays look like at Hudson's Bay in Toronto

Despite the fact that temperatures reached 20 C in Toronto today and the sun has been beating down on the city like it's the end of August, it seems the holiday season is officially upon us.

Because whether you like it or not, the Hudson's Bay holiday windows have been unveiled — and if that doesn't say "Christmas is coming," then I'm not sure what does.

Every year, thousands of holiday-loving Torontonians gather outside the windows of the Hudson's Bay Queen Street store to catch a glimpse of the beloved Christmas display.

The tradition has marked the start of the holiday season in Toronto for over 100 years.

Typically, the grand reveal draws large crowds and includes live musical performances. This year, of course, is different — with a much more low-key unveiling and signs reminding observers to social distance.

Nevertheless, the new windows are here for all to appreciate throughout the holiday season.

The holiday window displays at Hudson’s Bay have arrived #Toronto pic.twitter.com/CkuOnKgk1r — blogTO (@blogTO) November 10, 2020

The five displays all follow a "Santa's Secret Workshop" theme, which is actually the same as last year's theme.

Individually, they show a snow-making department, a candy cane department, a gifting department, an ornament-making department and a mail-room department.

"The Hudson's Bay holiday windows will serve Canadians with some much-needed joy this season," Lauren Polyak, manager of public relations for The Bay, told blogTO in an email several weeks ago.

So be sure to head over to the store to take a peak at the futuristic displays and add a little holiday cheer to your life, even if it does feel like summer outside.