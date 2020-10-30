The holiday window displays are coming back to Hudson's Bay in Toronto

The Hudson's Bay holiday window displays on Queen Street West are coming!

If you live in Toronto, you know nothing says "Christmas in the city" quite like these holiday windows and every year, thousands of people make sure to catch a glimpse of them while they can.

Although the displays have not been revealed yet, anyone who walks by the location will see that they are currently a work in progress.

"The Hudson’s Bay holiday windows will serve Canadians with some much-needed joy this season with it's Santa's Secret Workshop theme which includes 5 digitally interactive displays," Lauren Polyak, manager of public relations, told blogTO in an email.

These are the five displays — a snow-making department, a candy cane department, a gifting department, an ornament-making department and a mail-room department.

Unfortunately, thanks to the spread of COVID-19, HBC will not be able to hold its usual unveiling celebration which includes different activities, live musical performances and draws many attendees.

Instead, they'll be focusing on a holiday campaign called "A Call to Joy" which will star Schitt's Creek actresses Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara.

"The campaign is set to launch on November 2 and is sure to bring holiday cheer to Canadians across the country," Polyak added.

HBC will also be hosting some virtual holiday events.

Last year, Canadian country duo The Reklaws performed at the big unveiling and prior to that, pop star Carly Rae Jepsen sang some songs.

You'll be able to see this year's display on Nov. 5 so be prepared to get in the holiday spirit.