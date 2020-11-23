10 Black Friday 2020 deals in Toronto you can get online or through curbside pickup

Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2020 are all about deliveries and curbside pick-ups this year. With malls and non-essential retail stores closed citywide, there's no better reason to stay home (you don't want to miss your delivery) when some of the best deals can be found online.

Here are some Black Friday deals in Toronto you get online or through curbside pick-up in 2020.

The creators of the Toronto Vs. Everybody brand are running big discounts sitewide for their Peace Week sale event, with savings of up to 60% off starting November 23. They're doing free shipping on orders over $100, while raising funds for CAMH and UNHCR.

Time to upgrade your rug with this store's weeklong Black Friday Carpet Sale. Online deals are applicable to in-stock rugs and go up to 60% starting November 27.

The Winter Sales Event at this Church Street camera shop includes free shipping, with no minimum purchase, and up to $1,000 off a bunch of Nikon cameras and lenses when you shop online.

Get 15% to 50% off everything until next week when you shop Duer's high-performance pants for their Black Friday sale. It's their biggest sale of the year, so time to get some denim delivered to your door.

Menswear store 18 Waits is offering 30% off their shirts for Black Friday with delivery plus pick-ups from their West Queen West store during lockdown on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

You'll get 20% off everything sitewide at Over The Rainbow using their discount code TGIF20. This Yorkville clothing and designer jean store offers free shipping over orders of $150. Their sale ends November 29.

This massive Etobicoke emporium for virgin hair and accessories is running a curbside pick-up sale from November 27 to 29. All wigs will be 30% off, and all products 15% off, with other Hey! Bestfriend packages including bundles, bonnets, eyelashes, and more.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout when shopping online at SVP and you'll get an extra 20% off all their footwear sitewide. They do free shipping Canada-wise, but you can arrange curbside pick-ups from their Queen West store too.

You'll get anywhere between 30-80% off everything off the entire site by this accessories brand. Their flagship is closed but they deliver worldwide, for a fee. Discounts are applied at checkout.

On November 24 and 25, you can get up to 40% off everything on Kit and Ace's website. Orders of $75 quality for free standard shipping in Canada.