Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto army surplus store evicted by landlord after owing $83K in rent

Army surplus store Search & Rescued has been evicted from their shop in Kensington Market.

After more than four years of selling army fatigues and gas masks from 184 Baldwin Street, the store has been served a Notice of Distress by their landlord, Tim Chiu. 

According to the sign, Search & Rescued and its parent company Uncle Sam's Canada Inc. owe $83,000 in rent, plus costs. 

The store had been running a blowout sale last month before closing temporarily. 

Just last year, the store merged its merchandise with gear from its sister store, AAA Army Surplus Store, which closed to make way for a new hummus restaurant

