Toronto clothing store closes doors after more than a decade

Popular menswear store Model Citizen has closed its doors for good after more than a decade in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, and community members are undoubtedly sad to see it go.

Store owner Julian Finkel announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post two days ago, and he wrote that he was saddened to report the closure but also felt "just a tinge of relief."

"I've had the most joyous 15 year run where I've had the pleasure and honour of meeting the most incredible Canadian designers, a cast of stellar employees and the most interesting and dedicated customers any shop could ever imagine," Finkel wrote in the post.

"I am thankful for loyalty and patronage, for the vision and determination and for the beauty and the opportunity that have been afforded me as a leading retailer of excellent Canadian fashion."

Thankfully, this isn't the end of the road for the Model Citizen brand, which was originally located on Dundas West. Finkel wrote that he plans to revamp the shop's online store, and also continue to sell products through Instagram.

He said they'll also continue accepting T-shirt printing orders.

In the post, Finkel gave a special shoutout to the Kensington Market neighbourhood which he said has become his "second home," and he said he planned to have tacos at neighbouring restaurant El Trompo the day after closing.

Meanwhile, many of the store's former customers expressed their disappointment in the comments section.

"You will be missed! Know that you will forever be known as a pioneering institution in the 'market'. Have a good rest," one loyal patron wrote.

"Kensington will not be the same without Model Citizen," wrote another.