People are obsessed with the scarves worn by Toronto's Medical Officer of Health

COVID-19 news is all around us, meaning it's more important than ever to find joy in the most unexpected places.

Public statements delivered by Toronto's Medical Officer of Health—dire as the news may be—have become one such source of delight, thanks to one observant Twitter account who's made us fans of Dr. Eileen de Villa's Big Scarf Energy.

bold florals on the 12th pic.twitter.com/sEV8IDfeRK — Dr. de Villa's Scarf (@de_scarf) March 18, 2020

The account, hilariously named @de_scarf, is quickly becoming a hit on the platform since it was first created on Wednesday.

With nearly 2,000 followers, the account has now committed to the essential public service of documenting de Villa's daily neckwear choices.

yesterdays scarf was a ... hoot pic.twitter.com/m7jyUQU0DC — Dr. de Villa's Scarf (@de_scarf) March 18, 2020

The leader of Toronto Public Health has been the outward face of the city's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, so we've been seeing a lot of her lately for the daily COVID-19 briefings.

There was the bold floral look from her statement on March 12, when the City first announced its COVID-19 task force.

stepped away from the podium and hit us with the reveal: fringe!!!! pic.twitter.com/rDFlwqsitr — Dr. de Villa's Scarf (@de_scarf) March 19, 2020

Her owl scarf from her statement on March 17, which addressed the growning number of local cases and the importance of social distancing, was a fun fave.

The cozy striped look from Thursday's afternoon briefing took us on an emotional rollercoaster with a surprise twist: fringe!

serving watercolour realness pic.twitter.com/Ph5pkzZmF2 — Dr. de Villa's Scarf (@de_scarf) March 20, 2020

And the "watercolour realness" of Friday's update gave us the pop of pink we all needed in these dark times.

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear scarves.