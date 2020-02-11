Serge Ibaka just gifted his Raptors teammates with some of his iconic giant scarves

Serge Ibaka broke the internet last week with his massive pre-game scarf after beefing with OG Anunoby over who started the trend, and now he's gifted his fellow Raptors with their very own oversized accessories.

The Toronto Raptors are currently on their way to New York to play the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night, and Ibaka handed out the scarves on the plane ride there.

In a video originally posted to Terence Davis's Instagram story, Ibaka can be seen giving out the matching scarves to his teammates.

"Guys, we're going to New York right?" he says in the video.

"You guys know it's very cold in New York, so I got something for you guys."

His fellow Raptors can be heard enthusiastically accepting the gifts, which are orange on one side and army-patterned on the other.

The team then posed for a photo clad in their new winter accessories, and it's safe to say they definitely won't be cold in NYC.

The Raptors just smashed a major sports record after winning their 15th consecutive game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

Here's hoping their new matching scarves give them the luck they need to go for 16 in a row tomorrow.