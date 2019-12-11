10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for your significant other

Holiday gifts in Toronto for your significant other are tokens of thoughtfulness to end off the year on a nice note. Whether your boo is a bookworm, loves to be cozy, or is in need of much-deserved decompression session, the most important thing is showing them you care.

Here are some holiday gift ideas in Toronto for your significant other.

Luxurious all-natural soap

Adult relationships are all about making everyday chores slightly fancier, am I right? Keep your partner fresh and squeaky clean with some beautiful handmade soaps from Bridlewood Soaps in Leslieville that are totally fragrance- and dye-free.

Netflix and Chill candle

Perfect for your favourite binge watching buddy, set the mood for your next chill sesh with an on-brand ecosoy candle from The Black Bougie. Find it at Toronto Designers Market in Parkdale.

Crucial reading

Head to any indie book store for some classic reads to get your bookworm boo through the snowy season. Try Type Books for some Atwood (and exchange thoughts on dystopian futures) or selected essays from the late great Toni Morrison.

Comfy onesie

The Drake General Store has entire section dedicated to adult onesies so fantastic you'll probably want to get one for yourself. Match with bae in one of these waffle-knit beauties covered in camo or the Blue Jays for $59.95 to $79.95.

Therapeutic float

There's nothing like the gift of a one-hour nap with a four-hour nap benefit. Pamper your favourite person with a drift in one of these Epsom salt-filled float pods at Danforth's H20 Float Spa; they even have ocean- and rainforest-themed experiences.

Rare movie poster

The movie buff in your life will really appreciate an original vintage movie from framing and poster pro Darrel Kobza's store (a Polish version of the original E.T. release would personally blow me away). Head to Kobza's new shop on Lakeshore West to shop the selection.

Classic vinyl

Help add to their collection of sweet, sweet vinyl with a gift from one of Toronto's many record stores. Maybe try digging through Riverside's Tiny Record Shop for a collection that includes rare Japanese pressings and vintage soul.

A puppy yoga class

Melt your loved one's heart this holiday season with a class at Puppy Love Yoga. This Leslieville yoga studio runs 45-minutes classes that include yoga mats and rescue pups scampering all over the place. The session also includes 15 minutes of post-stretch cuddling—swoon.

A stylish fleece hoodie

If stylish yet comfy is the preferred look of your person, a 100% cotton, locally-made fleece hoodie from Toronto store OKAYOK in the Junction, perfect for the low-key style savant who just wants to stay warm but cute.

Super stylish pen

Head to the Junction to look at Take Note's incredible stock of fancy writing devices. Shop brands like Lamy or Pilot, amongst many more, to equip your inky warrior with the ultimate quill.