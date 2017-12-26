The top 25 stores for warm winter clothing in Toronto

Warm winter clothing in Toronto is a necessity, no matter how much or little snow we get. Thanks, wind. Specialty outdoor stores and chains stock a wide variety of cold weather items, but Toronto also has some serious home-grown talent in the keeping us warm department.

Here are my picks for the top places to buy warm winter clothing in Toronto.

This store’s HEATTECH line is the most innovative, affordable, and non-bulky winter-wear you can find. Their Eaton Centre location offers everything from lightweight turtlenecks to tights and socks, using soft fibres specially designed to trap your own body heat inside your clothes without excessive layering.

World-renowned for their snowboarding apparel, this Vermont-based brand sells winter jackets and snowpants perfect for frolicking outside. They’ve also got some pricier base layers in case you really need to bundle up this season. Check out their first Canadian store ever on Ossington.

This Queen West store carries a selection of winter parkas from brands like Canada Goose, Parajumpers, and Woolrich. They’re pricey but they’ll definitely keep you looking stylish in the snow.

Selling some down-to-earth brands for the more rugged man and woman, you’ll find a good selection of heavy duty winter boots here to keep the little piggies warm while hiking or working outside.

While this store on Roncesvalles carries mostly stylish outdoor gear better suited for a misty rainfall or a cool autumn day, they have a big selection of comfy toques and mitts. Big plus: everything sold here is unisex.

Carrying brands from England and Japan that boast top-quality craftsmanship, this Bloorcourt menswear store sells a variety of lambswool crewnecks and elegant wool scarves to keep all you gentlemen looking stylishly prepared for winter.

If you’re looking for a dependable winter jacket at a reasonable price, come peruse through this store in Eaton’s Centre for an extensive collection of coats and vests from brands like Columbia and North Face.

Dealing exclusively in hip outerwear, this pricey brand in Yorkdale mall carries parkas and sweaters that will make you feel like the cool kid while staying warm.

This local Parkdale brand sells cozy hoodies and crewnecks in a variety of earthy colours that are simple but effective. They also sell your standard toques and socks that will make you look and feel very Canadian.

Everybody knows somebody who had a TNA winter jacket at some point, and for good reason. Parkas from here are legitimately warm, offered at reasonable prices with a variety of puffy or slim-fitting parkas.

This flagship store at Yonge and Eglinton has a massive selection of winter clothing that ranges from affordable to upscale. Short jacket? Long jacket? Down, fleece, lining? Which colour? Seriously, these guys have everything.

Snow is no problem here. This huge sports store in North York has all you need to face the impending storms to come: jackets, long johns, gloves. And snowshoes, because you never know.

This gear is made for hardcore mountain climbers and extreme athletes (they even sell avalanche packs). Come to their store on Queen West and try out their jackets for heightened feelings of sportiness.

A Canadian classic, Goose jackets are a sure-fire way to keep toasty all winter long. Join Toronto’s huge army of Goose-wearers and enjoy the benefits of Canada’s favourite fur-trimmed down jacket.

Yes, this store is mostly known for its fast-fashion designer collaborations but it does carry tons of warm sweaters to layer under your winter jacket, and cute hats and scarves are in abundance here.

Located on Queen West, jackets sold here are ideal for city-dwellers trying to stay warm while still looking fashionable. They also have a pricey but interesting little collection of leather and knitted hats to keep your ears protected.

Brought to you from the ex-designer of Lululemon, these clothes are predictably lightweight and moveable. Best finds at this Yorkville store are sweaters, hats and anything else made of cashmere.

Overflowing with colourful knitted sweaters, this multipurpose store in West Queen West is a fun place to browse for warm cardigans and pullovers that will make you look like the most stylish cat lady ever.

This staple menswear store in Yorkville has long provided Toronto guys with a big selection of outerwear, from jackets and vests to stylish toques. They’ve also got some wool pants that are great for running quick errands or layering with long johns.

If you’re looking for layers but don’t want the frumpy kind, check out this Distillery District store with the salon inside for some really stylish sweaters for both men and women.

Around wintertime this store is always packed. Favourites from here the women’s puffer coats, though their big scarves are also popular for nestling into when the wind picks up.

This store at Yonge and Dundas is huge and has a seemingly endless collection of fleece and knitted crewnecks for men and women. Fuzzy cardigans are a thing here, as are colourful socks with cats and other fun things printed on them.

Expensive and trendy, these winter parks come in a few varying designs but are mostly come in mid-length black, browns and dark green coats to keep those thighs warm.

Super sleek and luxurious looking, winter gear from here is all real leather and fur. Drop some serious cash on a bobbled fur toque and a form fitting jacket and you’ll feel like winter royalty.

This sports store on King West has jackets in an array of bright colours, probably to help you stand out in the snow, which can be helpful when climbing a mountain or rushing across the intersection to catch your screet car.