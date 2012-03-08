10 stores to buy vintage jewelry in Toronto

Vintage jewelry in Toronto can put a classic or quirky touch on any look. Anything from extravagant costume jewelry to antique engagement rings to Art Deco pieces can be found in antique, vintage and consignment stores all over Toronto.

Here are my picks for where to find vintage jewelry in Toronto.

This beautiful store in the Entertainment District carries antiques that are backed up by extensive knowledge on every piece in the shop. While she carries other items like smoking paraphernalia and ink wells, this place is best known for the large selection of meticulously crafted antique engagement rings.

This shop is a known buyer, seller, and trader of high quality estate jewelry that's been operating for over 30 years. The showroom near Yonge and Eglinton displays a full collection of vintage pieces like elegant diamond rings of the Georgian era and Victorian pocket watches, among many others.

This Kensington Market staple has an abundance of jewelry, found amidst their vintage clothing. Their collection includes enough semi-precious stone rings to decorate every one of your fingers.

This vintage shop near Dovercourt on Bloor has enough vintage silver rings to keep you in style for years to come. Head on over if you're looking to bedazzle your fingers.

Located in Leslieville, this attic-like space is famous for having so many doodads to spend hours looking at. Each garment, accessory or odd little novelty is handpicked and attractively displayed. The jewelry in particular can only be described as unusual... in a good way.

Primarily a vintage boutique that specializes in designer clothing, this shop on Ossington has a jewelry collection that's often overlooked. The glass case, doubling as the cashier area, is filled with costume jewelry and an impressive assortment of fine jewelry, including detailed jade bracelets to die for.

Near Avenue and Dupont Street, this shop is probably the most upscale vintage boutique on this list and the jewelry is no exception. Visit if you've got money to blow, otherwise beware of the temptation, I promise you'll feel, to blow money you don't have.

This hidden gem in Cabbagetown is all over the place. They sell everything from furniture and home decor to costume jewelry for any and all budgets. It's worth taking a gander in because the jewelry is always intriguing and, oftentimes, really affordable.

This purveyor of all things drama near Gerrard and Carlaw isn't just about costumes — or costume jewelry. Here you'll find a magnificent collection of everything from vintage designer to vintage British, Scottish and Irish jewelry.

This Eglinton West establishment first opened its doors in 1970 and has been considered a fine purveyor of antique, vintage and unusual pieces ever since. Run by a mother-daughter duo who are both equally passionate, you'll be sure to find something timeless here.