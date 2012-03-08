Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 29 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
vintage jewelry Toronto

10 stores to buy vintage jewelry in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 29 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Vintage jewelry in Toronto can put a classic or quirky touch on any look. Anything from extravagant costume jewelry to antique engagement rings to Art Deco pieces can be found in antique, vintage and consignment stores all over Toronto.

Here are my picks for where to find vintage jewelry in Toronto.

Cynthia Findlay Antiques

This beautiful store in the Entertainment District carries antiques that are backed up by extensive knowledge on every piece in the shop. While she carries other items like smoking paraphernalia and ink wells, this place is best known for the large selection of meticulously crafted antique engagement rings.

Van Rijk

This shop is a known buyer, seller, and trader of high quality estate jewelry that's been operating for over 30 years. The showroom near Yonge and Eglinton displays a full collection of vintage pieces like elegant diamond rings of the Georgian era and Victorian pocket watches, among many others.

Courage My Love

This Kensington Market staple has an abundance of jewelry, found amidst their vintage clothing. Their collection includes enough semi-precious stone rings to decorate every one of your fingers.

Siberia Vintage

This vintage shop near Dovercourt on Bloor has enough vintage silver rings to keep you in style for years to come. Head on over if you're looking to bedazzle your fingers. 

Gadabout

Located in Leslieville, this attic-like space is famous for having so many doodads to spend hours looking at. Each garment, accessory or odd little novelty is handpicked and attractively displayed. The jewelry in particular can only be described as unusual... in a good way. 

I Miss You

Primarily a vintage boutique that specializes in designer clothing, this shop on Ossington has a jewelry collection that's often overlooked. The glass case, doubling as the cashier area, is filled with costume jewelry and an impressive assortment of fine jewelry, including detailed jade bracelets to die for.

The Cat's Meow

Near Avenue and Dupont Street, this shop is probably the most upscale vintage boutique on this list and the jewelry is no exception. Visit if you've got money to blow, otherwise beware of the temptation, I promise you'll feel, to blow money you don't have.

Green's Antiques

This hidden gem in Cabbagetown is all over the place. They sell everything from furniture and home decor to costume jewelry for any and all budgets. It's worth taking a gander in because the jewelry is always intriguing and, oftentimes, really affordable.

Reflections Vintage

This purveyor of all things drama near Gerrard and Carlaw isn't just about costumes — or costume jewelry. Here you'll find a magnificent collection of everything from vintage designer to vintage British, Scottish and Irish jewelry. 

Vicky's Jewellery

This Eglinton West establishment first opened its doors in 1970 and has been considered a fine purveyor of antique, vintage and unusual pieces ever since. Run by a mother-daughter duo who are both equally passionate, you'll be sure to find something timeless here. 

Lead photo by

Siberia Vintage

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

10 stores to buy vintage jewelry in Toronto

The top 10 stores for area rugs and carpets in Toronto

The top 15 patio furniture stores in Toronto

Etsy is opening an artificial intelligence centre in Toronto

Royal Wedding to hit the big screen in Toronto

Win a festival weekend from Ben Sherman Canada

The top 5 furniture consignment stores in Toronto

No Frills officially launches its own clothing line