Here are the international food chains opening for the first time in Canada soon

While Canada has plenty of fantastic local eateries to check out, there's something about an international chain that piques our curiosity.

With huge brands like Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme and Shake Shack ramping up their Canadian presence over the last few months, plenty more buzzworthy international chains are following suit.

Here are some of the international restaurant concepts that are looking to expand in Canada.

Quick-service U.S. chain Fazoli's is set to enter the Canadian market, with around 25 locations set to open in the next 10 years. The first stores are slated to open in Alberta in 2025.

Fazoli's has been around since 1988, and it's developed a cult-like following thanks to its unlimited breadsticks, signature pasta and fast service, all at an affordable price.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a popular U.S. fast-food chain, is on its way to Alberta.

Freddy's, which hails from Wichita, Kansas, has announced it's set to open not one but five locations in Alberta over the next five years.

It is working with ZZA Hospitality to launch the new outposts where Albertans will be able to get their hands on signature, made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries and a whole lot of frozen custard.

World-renowned Taiwanese chain Din Tai Fung is set to finally open its very first Canadian outpost in Vancouver this year.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 160 locations in 14 countries around the globe. The eatery is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad and its signature spicy sauce.

The Coffee, a Brazilian chain with over 300 stores worldwide, is set to open its first Canadian locations in Toronto. The spot is inspired by Japan's to-go coffee culture.

Its first two stores will open in January at 901 King Street West and 387 Front Street West, with a third opening in May at 150 Bloor Street West. The Coffee also plans to expand across Canada with outposts in Montreal and Vancouver, so watch this space!

