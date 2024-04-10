New Krispy Kreme location about to open in Toronto but locals are divided

Krispy Kreme is preparing to open its latest Toronto location in South Etobicoke, but locals are divided on this large international chain establishing a foothold in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Mimico Avenue area.

The new Krispy Kreme is just weeks away from opening within a former Beer Store location at 2454 Lake Shore Blvd. W. Permits for the new take-out restaurant were filed back in May 2023, and reports indicate the new location is on track to open this spring.

One area resident said that they "walked by the other day and it looks like it is getting pretty close to being ready to open."

Some are excited about a new way to indulge their sweet tooth in the neighbourhood.

"They have been working on getting it open for months!" wrote one local, who says they are now "just waiting for the day."

Others aren't quite sold on the new addition to the area, with one resident saying, "I tried them once — never again. I found them so sweet that they tasted bad."

Aside from personal tastes regarding donuts, a few residents cited concerns about large chains displacing small businesses.

"Too bad we are starting to get more chains in the neighborhood and the mom and pop places are disappearing," reads one comment.

Similar division in a Toronto neighbourhood occurred in 2023 when another new Krispy Kreme location was announced for the Pape and Danforth area. Locals were split on the addition of a chain donut shop in an area known for its concentration of independent, family-run restaurants.

The new Etobicoke location will mark Krispy Kreme's eighth in Toronto and ninth in the Greater Toronto Area.