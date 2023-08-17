Krispy Kreme is opening another Toronto location and locals are split

A new Krispy Kreme location is gearing up to open in Toronto soon, and it's sparked some controversy among the locals.

The new store, located on the Danforth between Broadview and Pape, answers high demand for the American doughnut franchise and hopes for it to continue migrating north.

We need far more @krispykreme across Canada — chris lee (@chris67lee) July 9, 2023

The news quickly caught traction on Facebook this week after a man spotted the signage and shared an image in local groups.

Neighbourhood residents seem to be split on the issue, with several comments calling for people to support local small businesses instead.

"Another crappy US based company selling crappy/unhealthy 'food.' No thanks," one commenter said.

Vlad's Bakery, Ty's Donut Factory, White Lily Diner, and Glory Hole were just a few of the establishments brought up as replacements.

Along with the local options, Tim Hortons also has a well-documented history in beating out Krispy Kreme for patronage.

US chains learn some hard lessons when they enter Canada.



Krispy Kreme learned that Tim Hortons zealots can't be converted.

Target learned that a Zeller's with fresh paint is still a Zeller's.

BWW learned that we already have 6 mediocre pub grub chains all owned by Cara. — ℳatt (@matttomic) June 28, 2023

However, others were quick to point out that since Krispy Kreme is a franchise, the owner of the location is likely a local entrepreneur who deserves neighbourhood support just as much as the small business owners.

One commenter pointed out, "There is likely an individual franchisee putting in work around the clock to get this location up and running. It's still a small business to the person who owns the franchise."

The same commenter also claimed that since rent prices drive small businesses out of the city anyway, supporting them almost feels redundant.

"All of us supporting local still doesn't seem to help when landlords double the rent and push businesses out of the neighbourhood."

The Danforth store is set to mark Krispy Kreme's seventh location in the GTA following their February opening in Bloor West Village as they continue their expansion into Canada.