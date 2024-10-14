Ontario is home to the world's only Burger King with a roller coaster

As we careen ever closer to Halloween, for many, the desire to stop by one of Ontario's charming and chilling haunted houses and attractions is growing, and there's one that goes — quite literally — above and beyond.

What if I told you that, located just outside of Toronto was Canada's only rooftop roller coaster, which also happens to be attatched to a haunted house inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein?

What if I also told you that the rooftop in question just so happens to be that of a Burger King, making it, officially, the only Burger King location in the world to also house a roller coaster?

It just so happens that this is real, and it's called the Frank 'N Coaster.

Located on Hollywood Boulevard of Niagara Falls, Clifton Hill, the Frank 'N Coaster officially opened to the public in July 2020 as an extension of the House of Frankenstein attraction and connected Burger King.

With about a two-minute runtime, the rickety little coaster careens around a series of left turns, bobs up and down hills, and circles around a surprisingly ripped statue of Frankenstein's monster on a spiral that brings you back to the starting point, offering a theoretically more mellow riding experience than larger, faster rides.

It's the added anxiety of being perched on a ride four storeys above Niagara Falls' bustling tourist district that really adds the fright factor, on top of the fear of crashing through the ceiling onto unsuspecting diners wearing cardboard crowns. Maybe that last one is just me.

Actually, now that I mention it, I don't know what's more terrifying; riding a rollercoaster four storeys above ground, or the idea of hopping on a roller coaster immediately after crushing a Whopper. Shudder.

The Frank 'N Coaster, House of Frankenstein and, of course, the Burger King location, which I'd like to believe is blissfully unbothered by all of this Halloween-y hoopla happening around it, are all located at 4967 Clifton Hill.

House of Frankenstein and the Frank 'N Coaster are open daily, year-round if you dare... or you could just pick up some Chicken Fries and watch along as others take on the delightfully bizarre attraction.