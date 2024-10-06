Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
haunted house toronto

10 haunted houses and attractions in and near Toronto this year

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Haunted houses and attractions in and near Toronto are some of the best ways to get your blood pumping while celebrating spooky season.

While there are a host of haunting experiences happening in the city, you can also opt to take a trip out of town to experience the horror on an even grander scale. 

From haunted historic properties to creepy corn mazes and everything in between, there's no end to the freaky fun you can get up to around the city before Halloween.

Here are some of the haunted houses and attractions in and around Toronto that you can visit this year.

  • Halloween and Haunted Events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Bingeman's Scream Park
      September 27 - October 27
      Bingeman's Scream Park
      You'll want to warm up your vocal cords before heading to this haunted event in Kitchener, which features 6 horrifying attractions each highlighting your biggest fears.
      Bingeman's Centre
    • Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt
      September 27 - November 2
      Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt
      One of the biggest Halloween events in the city is back, unleashing demons, gremlins and ghouls upon Canada's Wonderland with a host of hair-raising mazes, scare zones and live performances.
      Canada's Wonderland
    • Jaymes White's Stanley Garrison Seance
      September 27 - November 2
      Jaymes White's Stanley Garrison Seance
      Are you brave enough to come face-to-face with the things that go 'bump' in the night? This séance gives you the chance to commune with the haunts that stalk the halls of the historic Stanley Barracks.
      Stanley Barracks
    • Fear Farm
      September 28 - October 27
      Fear Farm
      Head just outside of the city to visit Canada's largest haunted farm, with 7 chilling attractions, festive eats and campfires where you can swap ghost stories.
      Snyder's Family Farm
    • Legends of Horror
      October 3 - November 2
      Legends of Horror
      Haunted castle? Check. Creepy carnival? Check. On-site bar with a dragon? They've got it. This annual event has all the trappings of a terrifying-yet-fun night out.
      Casa Loma
    • Ghost Walks at Exhibition Place
      October 4-29
      Ghost Walks at Exhibition Place
      Explore the secrets and spirits hiding behind every corner at Exhibition Place under the cover of dark.
      Exhibition Place
    • Martino Manor
      October 4 - November 2
      Martino Manor
      Toronto's "scariest attraction" returns for 2024, featuring both an indoor haunted house and outdoor maze that are riddled with vengeful spirits and creepy crawlers alike.
      Martino Manor
    • Screemers
      October 11 - November 1
      Screemers
      This quintessential Toronto haunted attraction is back, with 7 haunted mazes, roaming scare actors, rides and tasty eats.
      Assembly Park
    • The Haunted Office
      October 11 - November 2
      The Haunted Office
      There's nothing scarier than going in to the office in your free time, but this haunted attraction that fills an abandoned office building with nightmarish scenes and screams will challenge that.
      Haunted Office
    • Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of the Grotesque
      October 16 - November 2
      Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of the Grotesque
      A high-brow take on the haunted house, this immersive theatrical experience allows you to step into the world of Edgar Allan Poe at the historic Campbell House.
      Campbell House Museum
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 haunted houses and attractions in and near Toronto this year

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 major festivals and events taking place in Toronto this fall

Niagara Falls planning Canada's biggest free holiday lights festival this year

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Parade and food festival celebrating more than 20 countries coming to Toronto

Historic Toronto building transforming into haunting theatre experience

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend