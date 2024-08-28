Steve Martin calls out Tim Hortons' grilled cheese sandwich

Selena Gomez is gearing up for a trip to Toronto since she is starring in Emilia Pérez, which will be playing at TIFF. During an interview, Etalk asked her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building which Toronto restaurants the star should visit during her time in Canada, and they had some interesting recommendations.

When asked if she was excited to head to Toronto, Gomez said, "I'm looking forward to going back and getting me some Tim Hortons."

Then, the interviewer transitioned to Short, addressing him as the "resident Canadian" and asked if he had any recommendations for Gomez to visit.

"Go to the basics," Short said. "Tim Hortons and Swiss Chalet."

"Swiss Chalet has the best chicken in the world," he added.

However, Martin jumped in and expressed his opinions on Tim Hortons.

"I was there 20 years ago, and while I was with a group, they said, 'Let's stop at Tim Hortons,' and I'm looking at the menu, and I think, 'Well, I think I'll have a grilled cheese sandwich,' and the sandwich was bread and cheese," Martin said with a laugh.

Gomez looked at Martin, confused, while Short said, "I don't get it."

"Well… maybe it could've been a little fancier?" said Martin.

"What did you expect? Lobster in the grilled cheese at Tim Hortons?" said Short. He then begged the interviewer to move on to another question.

While Martin may not have been a fan of the grilled cheese sandwich, many people miss it, with some even starting a petition urging Tim Hortons to add it to its menu. The grilled cheese disappeared from menus around the same time Tim Hortons added flatbread pizzas, which left many with mixed reactions.