New Toronto pop-up has women throwing money at shirtless male dancers

There's a new pop-up in Toronto hosting wild Ladies' Nights every Tuesday.

Revived after a 15-year hiatus, 100 Days is the latest bar and restaurant concept to bring the party to King West — and the star of the show is their wild Ladies' Night.

The bar and restaurant, described as an "upscale sports and dive bar," is no stranger to a good time — it's created by the same people behind Marbl Steakhouse, which closed earlier this month.

In fact, you could even say that 100 Days is Marbl Steakhouse, simply shaken up and repackaged, as the bar took over the 455 King West space that used to house the fine dining restaurant, officially opening its doors on Aug 10, just days after Marble announced their closure.

A far cry from the upscale dining and strict dresscodes that Marbl was known for, though, 100 Days is a spot to let loose and, quite literally, dress down.

Held every Tuesday night, the bar's Ladies' Nights feature up-close magic, $5 cosmos, $20 "girl dinners" (a cosmo, truffle fries and salad) and, perhaps most notably, a host of shirtless male dancers which the ladies in attendance shower in cash.

The Ladies' Nights run 8 p.m. to "late" every Tuesday, but the bar itself is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. on, serving signature cocktails alongside some familiar menu items from its past life as Marbl Steakhouse.

Though 100 Days has taken over the steakhouse's claim on King West, it's not over for Marbl Steakhouse — the restaurant is moving to a new location at 40 Temperance Street, though the opening date has yet to be confirmed.