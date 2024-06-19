Here's where to get alcohol in Ontario if the LCBO goes on strike

An LCBO strike is on the horizon, and people in Ontario are already preparing for the potential work action, set to commence on July 5 if the Crown corporation can't come to a deal with the union representing some 10,000 of its employees.

As shoppers await the formal announcement from the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) on whether the walkout has been evaded or is indeed taking place, many are stocking up pre-emptively and wondering where they can shop if and when LCBO stores temporarily close.

Here are a few options to avoid having the "dry summer" the union is threatening:

Wine Rack

This chain may only carry a limited selection of wines, ciders and spritzers, but if you enjoy any of these drinks, this will surely be the place to head as an alternative to the LCBO (if it isn't already your primary shop for such beverages).

Perks include the fact that Wine Rack has quite a few locations — 164 across Ontario and 18 in Toronto specifically — it almost exclusively carries local wines, and its stores are open longer and later than the LCBO, usually until 11 p.m.

The Beer Store

Another obvious choice is The Beer Store, which only carries beer alongside select seltzers and malt-based drinks, but which will be a mainstay for those looking for some summer refreshments during the LCBO workers' strike (if it happens).

The retailer is a convenient option, with more than 440 outposts in the province, more than two dozen of them in Toronto.

Breweries, distilleries and wineries

Support your local beer, spirit, and winemakers by buying from the source at the home base of your favourite brands.

In Toronto, breweries like Amsterdam Brewing Company, Collective Arts, Downtown Winery, Bellwoods Brewery, Reid's Distillery, Bandit Brewery, Blood Brothers Brewing, Spirit of York Distillery, Mill Street Brewery and countless others have bottle shops on site for you to buy some sips to take home with you.

There are far more options if you're willing to drive out of the city and visit the vineyards of the Niagara Region or the breweries of cottage country.

Independent retailers and cafes

Toronto has numerous indie shops that either specialize in alcohol or carry alcohol alongside other products.

Check out stores like Paradise Grapevine, Bottega Volo, Bicyclette Food & Wine and Grape Witches, or cafes like Carbonic Coffee, I Deal Coffee, Happy Coffee & Wine, Dark Horse Espresso Bar, Miss Pippa's, Hot Black Coffee, Boxcar Social and others to pick up a bottle or two of most likely wine, though some also have beer options.

Your local watering hole

COVID-era changes permitting Ontario bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to-go were made permanent in 2020, meaning that you can likely pick up some beer, wine, or other drinks at any number of establishments in your area.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario notes on its website that "to offer the sale of liquor with food takeout and delivery orders, a business must hold a Liquor Sales Licence for the sale, service and consumption of liquor at the licensed premises."

"While all types of businesses may be eligible for a liquor sales licence, not all businesses that hold a liquor sales licence may sell liquor for takeout and delivery," it adds.

Food delivery apps like Uber Eats

If you don't want to go in person, you can order an array of alcohol through food delivery apps like Uber Eats from restaurants and other vendors, such as The Beer Store.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores in Ontario have been able to sell beer, wine and cider for nearly a decade now, with more brands being added to the list along with corner stores and big-box stores starting in August.

Certain locations of chains like Sobeys, Longos, Metro, Loblaws, Food Basics carry cans and bottles, but you may want to double-check, as some stores have decided to stop selling these products.