Toronto restaurant known for their Jamaican patties is closing permanently

A Toronto restaurant that's known for offering one of the city's favourite foods is closing for good.

What began as a project during the pandemic blossomed into a local Jamaican patty empire for Peter Pham, the creator of Phamilyeats, as the homegrown business opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Eglinton West in 2021.

Specializing in beef patties and pot pies, Peter has been recognized as offering some of the best Jamaican patties in Toronto out of Phamilyeats' permanent location in the Leaside area.

According to a recent post on the restaurant's social media, though, Peter is ready to open a new life chapter — and that means closing the doors on Phamilyeats for good.

"It's with mixed emotions (mostly gratitude!) that we're announcing that Phamilyeats will be closing at the end of July 2024," the post reads.

The post, written by Peter, goes on to explain that the lease is up at the end of the month, and that, paired with hopes of growing his family, has led him to the decision to close down the business for good.

"A million thank yous wouldn't be enough to express my love and gratitude to you for making this Toronto, patty-loving boy's dreams come true," Peter writes.

You'll still have the chance to get your hands on some of Peter's much-loved patties before the doors are closed, though — according to the post, the shop will be open and stocked with plenty of frozen patties, so you can fill your freezer until July 28.

After that, you'll be able to find Phamilyeats at a number of pop-ups and events around the city so you can get your fix.

Phamilyeats is located at 858 Eglinton East.