Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
miss aida toronto

Toronto restaurant that opened with a lot of buzz has already closed

A Toronto restaurant that was a favourite for its Middle Eastern eats has suddenly closed — but efforts to make a comeback are already in the works.

Open for only a hair under a year in Roncesvalles Village, Miss Aida, a restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern Fare by J's Steak Frites founder, Jad Sfier, worked its way into the hearts (and stomachs) of many a Toronto foodie.

According to a recent post on the restaurant's Instagram account, though, Miss Aida's time on Roncey may have come to an end.

"Miss Aida is relocating," the caption, posted on April 28, after the restaurant's last service on April 27, reads simply.

At the time of publication, a trip to the restaurant's website won't yield many more answers. 

"Miss Aida is busy finding a new home," a small statement on the site's landing page reads. "Please come back soon."

blogTO reached out the Miss Aida for details about closure, but the restaurant's representative was unable to provide comment — at least for the time being — on the reason behind the sudden need to relocate.

The good news? Miss Aida isn't abandoning the city forever. While the representative tells blogTO that there are no concrete details to share at the moment, they're optimistic about reopening in a new location sooner rather than later.

Miss Aida was formerly located at 413 Roncesvalles Ave.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Toronto restaurant that opened with a lot of buzz has already closed

