5 new ice cream and gelato in Toronto you need to try

New ice cream and gelato spots in Toronto are serving up carefully crafted scoops of summer's best sweet treat.

From rich and decadent mounds of gelato to picture-perfect peaks of ice cream in a cup or a cone, you can't go wrong with something cold and sugary to beat the heat over the coming months.

Here are some new ice cream and gelato shops you need to check out this summer.

This gelateria near Yonge and Wellesley invites you to taste the rainbow with an expansive array of different flavours, from age-old classics like pistachio and hazelnut to unique offerings like kumquat-lime and peach oolong.

You can pick up gelato made fresh daily by the pint or the scoop at this Danforth spot, but they also offer more treats like coffee, sandwiches, ice cream sammies and baked goods.

A new spot for traditional Turkish-style ice cream, you can now lick up tilting towers of colourful cream in flavours like strawberry, chocolate, milk, banana, almond and more at this St. Clair West spot.

While their logo may depict a scoop that's been dropped on the ground, after one taste you'll be doing everything in your power to prevent that from happening. Specializing in small-batch ice cream in a variety of flavours from vanilla to black sesame, you may have just found your go-to this summer.

Located in the space shared with Cafe Zuzu and ZUZU Restaurant, this Regent Park spot serves sweet, chilly delights out of a window, making it the perfect spot for a sweet treat after your Italian feast or when you're on the go.