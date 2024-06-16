Sobeys supermarket in Toronto shutting down to become a different grocery store

A gigantic Sobeys location in Toronto that's been around for ages is about to be shut down to transform into a different grocery store.

The Sobeys at Laird and Wicksteed is perhaps one of the most iconic in the city — certainly in the Midtown area, at least.

For years it's been a source for residents of the area to pick up the necessary provisions for a family dinner or to fill a school lunch bag "affordably," as the brand says.

Whether or not Sobeys is truly a more affordable option than other grocery chains like Loblaws is up for debate — they're both under invesitgation for alleged "anticompetitive conduct" — but the location certainly has had no problem contending with their competition over the years.

Sobeys' days at Laird and Wicksteed are numbered, though, as Sarah Dawson, a Corporate Affairs Manager at Sobeys, confirms that the grocery store will be closing its doors on July 29.

It's not all bad news for Leaside grocery shoppers, though, because the closure precipitates the arrival of a brand-new Farm Boy location which will be taking over the space.

"We are committed to evolving and strengthening our business in this highly competitive grocery market while adapting to the growing needs of our communities," Sarah tells blogTO.

"This conversion provides an opportunity for the business to better serve the demands of the Leaside community."

The new grocery store should be opening in early 2025, but in the meantime, shoppers can visit nearby shops like Longo's, Sobeys Urban Fresh Rosebury Square and Sobeys Todmorden.