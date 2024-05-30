Eataly is opening a 4th Toronto location at the Eaton Centre

A new Eataly location is coming to Toronto, taking over the space that formerly housed Nordstrom in the Eaton Centre.

It's certainly been a big year for Toronto-based fans of the global Italian restaurant and grocery chain, with their latest location at Don Mills opening on May 30 and a Sherway Gardens location opening November of 2023.

The good news just keeps rolling in because, according to Retail Insider, there's a new location in the works, this time opening in the Eaton Centre.

After all Canadian Nordstrom locations shut down in March of 2023, there's been plenty of discourse surrounding what would be done about the over the department store's 200,000 square-foot stronghold in the mall, and the city finally has its answer.

The multi-level unit boasts ample retail and restaurant space, having been home to a bistro and bar during its Nordstrom heyday, which will certainly go well-used by the Italian chain.

While the exact opening date of the new location has yet to be announced, Retail Insider's report claims it should be coming in early 2025, with more details to come about how the space — by far the largest Eataly wields in the city — will be used.

This will be the fourth Toronto location for Eataly, who are currently operating in Yorkville, Sherway Gardens and Don Mills.